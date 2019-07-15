- The WWE Network added 12 ECW Supershows to the on-demand section today. These are special events from the original ECW, separate from the original 20 ECW pay-per-views that have been available for a while. You can see a promo for the release above. The following events were uploaded:

The Night The Line Was Crossed 1994, When Worlds Collide 1994, Hostile City Showdown 1994, Hardcore Heaven 1994, November to Remember 1994, 3 Way Dance 1995, Gangstas Paradise 1995, Holiday Hell 1995, House Party 1996, Big Apple Blizzard Blast 1996, Massacre on Queens Boulevard 1996, Hostile City Showdown 1996.

- WWE stock was down 0.082% today, closing at $73.12 per share. Today's high was $73.89 and the low was $72.45.

- Ricochet took to Twitter today for his first comments since losing the WWE United States Title to AJ Styles at WWE Extreme Rules last night. He noted that he woke up with a very swollen elbow, a hurt back and a hurt neck, but he's focused on getting the title back from AJ.

He wrote, "Woke up to my back hurting, my neck hurting a very swollen elbow & on top of it all I lost the US Championship last night. Ya boy is down but never out. AJ got the win, but I refuse to let that be the last of this. Time to get up dust myself off & get back that Championship."

You can see Ricochet's full tweet below: