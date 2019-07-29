Ricochet vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now official for WWE SummerSlam.
Ricochet won a Gauntlet Match on tonight's WWE RAW episode to become the new #1 contender, getting the final pin on Andrade. The other participants were Rey Mysterio, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.
The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place on August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.
Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor