Ricochet vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Ricochet won a Gauntlet Match on tonight's WWE RAW episode to become the new #1 contender, getting the final pin on Andrade. The other participants were Rey Mysterio, Cesaro and Sami Zayn.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place on August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.

Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor