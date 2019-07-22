There's now speculation on Rob Van Dam possibly returning to WWE on tonight's RAW Reunion special from Tampa, FL.

The rumors began earlier today when Van Dam asked fans to finish a tweet that some believed was, "RVD is RAW." @Wrestlevotes then revealed that RVD foam hands are being sold at the Amalie Arena for tonight's show.

Van Dam last appeared for WWE in 2014. He recently returned to Impact Wrestling and announced in April that he had signed a short-term deal with the promotion.

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that RVD is backstage for RAW and will be appearing. He remains signed with Impact Wrestling, but received permission in writing from Impact officials for tonight's RAW appearance. He is not expected to wrestle a match tonight, and the deal is only for this show. RVD's Impact deal runs through the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in late October.

You can see the tweets related to tonight's speculation below:

RVD foam hands being sold at #RAWReunion in Tampa. Hmm. pic.twitter.com/v4ZwQyZgPg — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 22, 2019