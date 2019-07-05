Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya will finally get the chance to prove who is the top middleweight in the UFC when they collide this October for the undisputed 185-pound title.

Officials announced the championship unification match for October 5 at UFC 243, but declined to name a location. Australia has been rumored for the fight, which would serve as a home-bout for Whittaker.

Whittaker, the current champion, is a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter. He last fought in 2018 when he defeated Yoel Romero in a non-title fight after Romero missed weight. Whittaker (20-4) is on a nine-fight win streak overall.

Adesanya (17-0) secured the interim title this past April when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via decision. "The Last Stylebender" has earned wins in all seven of his Octagon appearances.