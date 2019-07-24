- Above is a clip for this week's Ring of Honor TV episode. For those who didn't get to the see The Briscoes vs. Rush and Dragon Lee match in June will be able to watch it on FITE, your local Sinclair Broadcast Group station, or on COMET.

- Ring of Honor announced that Death Before Dishonor will be coming to Las Vegas in September. The PPV will be on Sept. 27 and then the international TV taping on Sept. 28. Both shows will stream live for HonorClub members.

The venue for the event is Sam's Town Live. For the general public, tickets will be on sale on Aug. 2 and for HonorClub members tickets will go on sale on July 31.

- The newest ROH 5 Count looks at the wrestlers who have won the most titles in the company's history. The top 5 list includes:

1. ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe (14)

2. ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe (12)

3. Christopher Daniels (7)

4. ROH World Champion Matt Taven (6)

5. Jay Lethal, Jimmy Jacobs, Matt & Nick Jackson (5)