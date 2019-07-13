Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Kingdom's TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia make their entrance. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) make their entrance.

The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) vs. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & TK O'Ryan)

O'Ryan and Milonas lock up. Milonas pushes O'Ryan to the mat. O'Ryan rakes the eye of Milonas. O'Ryan chops and strikes Milonas. Milonas slams O'Ryan's head off the top turnbuckle several times. Milonas sends O'Ryan to the ropes. Milonas hits a backdrop on O'Ryan. Milonas eventually hits a cross-body on O'Ryan. Milonas sets O'Ryan on the top rope. Marseglia attacks Bruiser to take him off the apron. Marseglia holds the leg of Milonas to block a Superplex attempt on O'Ryan. O'Ryan hits a modified cross-body on Milonas from off the turnbuckles. O'Ryan pins Milonas for the win.

Winners: The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia)

Milonas and Bruiser give O'Ryan and Marseglia beers after the match. O'Ryan grabs a microphone. O'Ryan talks about Ring Of Honor being prided on elite tag team wrestling. O'Ryan calls The Bouncers an elite tag team before calling them a loser. O'Ryan and Marseglia pour their beers out. Bruiser strikes Marseglia as Milonas strikes O'Ryan.

Tonight's match between Matt Taven and Tracy Williams is hyped.

Brian Johnson makes his entrance. Johnson knocks Woods and calls himself #1 pick in the upcoming top prospect tournament in an in-set pre-taped promo. Josh Woods makes his entrance. Woods talks about Johnson running his mouth and that getting him in the ring with him in an in-set pre-taped promo. Woods talks about letting his actions do the talking.

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods

Woods takes Johnson to the mat. Woods kicks Johnson in the mid-section. Johnson pulls Woods forward to send him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Johnson stomps on Woods in the corner. Johnson elbows Woods. Woods takes Johnson to the mat with a modified slam. Woods runs towards Johnson in the corner. Johnson gets out of the way, causing Woods to drive his own shoulder into the ring post heading into a commercial.

Johnson eventually kicks the leg of Woods out, causing Woods to fall onto his knee. Johnson attempts to pin Woods with his feet on the ropes, the referee sees it. Woods hits a snapmare on Johnson. Woods connects with a knee strike to Johnson. Woods hits his Seismic Toss finisher on Johnson. Woods pins Johnson for the win.

Winner: Josh Woods

Highlights are shown of Tracy Williams earning his title shot tonight.

Jay Lethal has joined the commentary team. Tracy Williams and ROH World Champion Matt Taven make their entrances.

ROH World Championship Match:

Matt Taven (c) vs. Tracy Williams

Williams and Taven shake hands. Williams takes Taven to the mat with a headlock takeover. Taven hits a snapmare on Williams. Taven rolls Williams up for a one count. Williams eventually goes for a piledriver. Taven rolls out of it and connects with a knee strike on Williams. Taven hits his Climax finisher on Williams. Taven pins Williams for a two count. Taven ascends the turnbuckles. Taven goes for a Frog Splash, Williams gets his knees up.

Williams rolls Taven up for a two count. Williams connects with a knee to the midsection of Taven. Williams hits a piledriver on Taven. Williams pins Taven for a two count. Taven sends Williams into an exposed turnbuckle out of sight of the referee. Taven hits his Climax finisher again on Williams. Taven pins Williams for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

Manhattan Mayhem is hyped as the show comes to a close.