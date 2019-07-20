Highlights are shown from Best In The World.

Ian Riccaboni, Kenny King and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Rhett Titus and ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor make their entrances. If Titus wins or lasts the fifteen minute time limit in the match against Taylor, he will receive a future shot at Taylor's title.

ROH Proving Ground Match:

Shane Taylor vs. Rhett Titus

Titus goes for a handshake, Taylor spits in his hand. They lock up. Taylor pushes Titus to the mat. They exchange waist-locks. Taylor locks in a Full Nelson, Titus powers out of it. Taylor locks in a headlock, Titus reverses it into a headlock of his own. Taylor sends Titus to the ropes. Taylor hits a shoulder block on Titus. Titus eventually connects with several running boot strikes to the face of Taylor in the corner. Titus hits a Samoan Drop on Taylor. Titus pins Taylor for the win. Titus runs towards Taylor in the corner, Taylor catches the boot of Titus and sends him backward. Taylor hits a Titus with a knee strike. Taylor pins Titus for a two count. Titus connects with several forearms and chops to Taylor. Taylor head-butts Titus. Taylor pins Titus for the win.

Winner: Shane Taylor

Kenny King walks down to the ring while applauding Taylor. King grabs a microphone. King says that he is disgusted by Titus. King talks about their past as the All Night Express. King questions what happened to Titus. King talks about Titus having just been in a Proving Ground Match but that the only thing he proved was that he has the body of a god but the heart of a b***h. King brings up that Titus's pregnant wife is in the crown and that she has bigger b***s than he does. Titus starts to make his exit as King questions Titus's wife if she's proud of that. King calls Titus a punk a** b***h as he walks away.

The Four Corner Survival Match is hyped.

Highlights are shown of Alex Shelley's return during the recent verbal confrontation between Jay Lethal and ROH World Champion Matt Taven.

The Allure's Angelina Love (with Velvet Sky & Mandy Leon) makes her entrance. Leon has a dog with her. ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein has joined the commentary team. Tasha Steelz, Stella Grey and Jenny Rose make their entrances. The winner of the next match will get a shot at Klein's title in Toronto on August 9. Sky grabs a microphone. Sky talks about Love being the only person that matters.

Four Corner Survival Match:

Angelina Love vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Stella Grey vs. Jenny Rose

Rose tackles Love. Grey strikes Steelz several times in the corner. Grey drives her shoulder into Steelz as Rose and Love fight their way to ringside. Steelz hits a shoulder block on Grey. Love eventually runs towards Rose. Rose gets out of the way, causing Love to drive her own shoulder into the ring post. Rose dropkicks Grey off the ring apron. Rose rolls out of the ring and strikes Grey.

Steelz hits a cross-body over the top rope onto Rose and Steelz at ringside. Love ascends the turnbuckles. Love hits a cross-body from off the top rope onto all of her opponents at ringside. Love gets up on to the second turnbuckle and shouts at Kelly Klein. Klein begins to walk down to the ring. Grey and Rose powerbomb Love from off the second turnbuckle. Steelz hits a double clothesline on Rose and Grey. Klein returns to commentary. Grey elbows Steelz. Grey locks in a sleeper on Steelz. Love hits an Inverted STO on Rose. Love locks her leg around the neck of Rose.

Rose gets to the ropes. Love kicks Grey. Rose hits a jaw-breaker on Love. Rose hits a German Suplex on Steelz. Rose Suplexes Grey. Love hits her Botox Injection Kick on Rose. Grey breaks a pin attempt by Love on Rose. Rose rolls out of the ring. Love hits the Botox Injection Kick on Grey. Steelz sends Love out of the ring. Steelz hits a Cutter on Grey. Steelz puns Grey for the win.

Winner: Tasha Steelz

Love and Steelz have words with each other. Maria Manic appears in the ring. Love makes her exit. Security comes out to separate Steelz and Manic. Steelz makes her exit. Manic takes out all of the security guards and stands tall.

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) make their entrance from the bar. Jay Lethal makes his entrance. The Kingdom's Vinny Marseglia, TK O'Ryan & ROH World Champion Matt Taven make their entrance.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) vs. Jay Lethal & The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Marseglia and Lethal lock up. Marseglia backs Lethal to the corner. Lethal and Marseglia exchange forearm strikes. Marseglia drives his knee into the midsection of Lethal. Marseglia slams Lethal's head off the top turnbuckle. Later in the match, O'Ryan hits a DDT on Bruiser just after Milonas tags in. Milonas hits a shoulder block on O'Ryan. Milonas clotheslines Marseglia. Milonas hits a backdrop on Taven.

Milonas hits a standing backward splash on Taven. Milonas hits a cross-body on Marseglia. Taven breaks up a pinfall attempt by Milonas on Marseglia. Taven kicks and strikes Milonas. Taven goes for a DDT, Milonas blocks it and gets Taven up into a Fireman's Carry position. Taven catches O'Ryan in a cross-body position. Milonas hits a Samoan Drop on Taven while simultaneously hitting a Fallaway Slam on O'Ryan.

Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on Marseglia. Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on O'Ryan. Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on Taven. Marseglia head-butts Milonas before kicking Bruiser. O'Ryan rags in. Milonas hits a modified sidewalk slam on Marseglia. O'Ryan jumps off the top turnbuckle, Bruiser catches him. Bruiser holds O'Ryan for Bruiser to hit a Leg Drop on him from off the second turnbuckle. Milonas pins O'Ryan for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal & The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

As Lethal attempts to get back into the ring after the match, Taven pulls him off the apron. Taven hits his Climax finisher on Lethal at ringside as the show comes to a close.