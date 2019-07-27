Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Dalton Castle, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King and Jonathan Gresham have already made their entrances for a Four Corner Survival Match.

Four Corner Survival Match:

Jeff Cobb vs. Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle

Castle and Cobb lock up. They exchange waist-locks. Castle grabs the ropes as Cobb attempts to go for a Gut Wrench Powerbomb. Castle connects with a back elbow to Cobb. Castle runs towards Cobb. Cobb catches Castle and goes for a scoop slam, Castle escapes it. Cobb ducks a clothesline attempt by Castle. Cobb dropkicks Castle. Cobb eventually hits a Jackhammer on King. Cobb pins King for a two count. Castle connects with another back elbow to Cobb.

King hits a spine-buster on Cobb. Castle hits a big boot on Gresham. King clotheslines Castle out of the ring. King hits a Blue Thunder Bomb on Gresham. King pins Gresham for a two count. King goes to ringside attendant, Amy Rose, she hands him her shoe. Cobb attempts to grab the shoe, King hits an Ensiguri on him. Cobb rolls out of the ring. King sends Castle into a dive on to Cobb at ringside. Gresham grabs the shoe. Gresham hits King with the shoe, out of sight of the referee. Gresham rolls King up, while grabbing his tights to get the three count.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Eli Isom, Ryan Nova & Cheeseburger's (Shinobi Shadow Squad) upcoming title shot against Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO) for Villain Enterprises' ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship is hyped.

A video package is shown hyping next week's match between Sumie Sakai and Rivera.

Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) make their entrance. The team of Primal Fear is already in the ring.

Primal Fear vs. Soldiers Of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)

Soldiers Of Savagery jump their opponents as soon as they enter the ring. Moses & Kaun hit a double chokeslam on one each of their opponents. Kaun pins a member of Primal Fear for the quick win in under a minute.

Winner: Soldiers Of Savagery (Kaun & Moses)

In the parking ramp, Jay Lethal confronts Jonathan Gresham. King questions the way Gresham won his match earlier. Gresham questions if Lethal is the wrestling police. Lethal says he is Graham's friend. Gresham tells Lethal to get his hand out of his face. Gresham talks about how Jay Lethal couldn't beat Kenny King but he did.

A recap of Flip Gordon joining Villain Enterprises is shown.

Lifeblood's Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams and Bandido make their entrance.

Haskins grabs a microphone. Haskins talks about Gordon joining Villain Enterprises. Haskins calls out Villain Enterprises.

The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King with Flip Gordon) make their entrance. Scurll has a microphone. Scurll introduces Gordon as the mercenary. Scurll tells Gordon he can have the night off. Gordon heads to the back. Williams wants this to be a Philadelphia Street Fight. Scurll accepts the challenge. Scurll warns that they should be careful what they wish for.

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) vs. Lifeblood (Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams & Bandido)

Haskins hits a Suicide Dive on Scurll. Williams and PCO exchange strikes, as do King and Bandido as the bell rings heading into a commercial.

Later in the match, Bandido hits his 21-Plex on PCO on to a chair. King breaks a pinfall attempt by Bandido on King. Scurll hits Bandido with a Singapore Cane. King grabs a table from under the ring. King and Scurll set the table up in the ring. Williams and Haskins hit Scurll and King with Singapore Canes. Williams throws a chair to King, Haskins hits the chair into King with a Singapore Cane.

Scurll hits Haskins, Williams and Bandido with his umbrella. Scurll lays Bandido on the table before ascending the turnbuckles. Bandido gets up and hits Scurll with the umbrella. Bandido hits an Ensiguri on Scurll. Scurll snaps the finger of Bandido. Bandido pokes the eye of Scurll. Bandido gets Scurll into a Cross-body position on the turnbuckle. Bandido hits a Modified Fallaway Slam Moonsault Combination move on Scurll through the table. Bandido pins Scurll for the win.

Winners: Lifeblood (Bandido, Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams)

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.