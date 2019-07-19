Ring of Honor's column ROH 5 Count ranked previous Top Prospect winners Tournament.

ROH World Champion Matt Taven was ranked number one. He won the tournament after he defeated ACH, Silas Young, and TaDarius Thomas. Taven is the second Grand Slam Champion in ROH and is the only three men to have won championships in ROH, NJPW, and CMLL.

Former Kingdom Member and ROH star Michael Bennett was ranked number two on the list. Bennett is currently signed with WWE. Bennett had beat Kyle O'Reilly to win the finals.

Number three went to former ROH and NJPW star Hanson. Hanson is now known as Ivar in WWE. To win the 2014 Tournament, Hanson had to beat Raymond Rowe (later they would form War Machine in ROH and in WWE they are known as The Viking Raiders).

Number four and five are ROH stars and current WWE stars, Donovan Dijak, and Lio Rush. Dijak had beat Will Ferra in the finals and during his time in ROH, he joined House of Truth. Rush won the 2016 tournament after he beat Brian Fury.

ROH's 2019 Top Prospect Tournament will start this Sunday, July 21 at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is a list of those who are in the current tournament:

* Austin Gunn (the son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn)

* Makita

* Ken Dixon

* Dak Draper

* Haitian Sensation

* Joe Keys

* Dante Caballero

* 'Number One' Brian Johnson