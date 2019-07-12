- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Josh Alexander and Adam Brooks from AAW Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- PWG has announced more entrants for this year's Battle of Los Angeles tournament that will take place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are the announced names so far: Caveman Ugg, Bandido, Orange Cassidy, Mick Moretti, Darby Allin, Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham, and A-Kid.

- Ring of Honor's next event is Manhattan Mayhem (TV taping) on July 20, and after that is Mass Hysteria on July 21 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below are the announced card for each show.

Manhattan Mayhem

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Jay Lethal (ROH World Championship)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Dragon Lee vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Bandido, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, and PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon, Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO

Mass Hysteria

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Eli Isom (ROH World TV Championship)

* Bandido, Mark Haskins, and Tracy Williams vs. Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle

* PJ Black vs. Silas Young

* The Kingdom vs. Alex Shelley, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham