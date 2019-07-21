ROH Mass Hysteria was tonight at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts with Alex Shelley, Jay Lethal, & Jonathan Gresham defeating The Kingdom in the main event.
Below are the full results:
* The Briscoes (c) defeated The Bouncers (Tag Team Title Match)
* Casanova defeated Preston
* Silas Young defeated PJ Black
* Tasha Steelz defeated Karissa Rivera and Angelina Love
* Kenny King defeated Dragon Lee
* Shane Taylor (c) defeated Eil Isom (Television Title Match)
* The Villain Enterprises defeated Lifeblood
??BIG MATCH ACTION TIME!#LIFEBLOOD Members @ThisIsHaskins & @bandidowrestler will battle @PCOisnothuman & @MartyScurll #MassHysteria @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/Fcr2PSdsje— FITE (@FiteTV) July 22, 2019
* Rush defeated Dalton Castle via DQ
??Dalton Castle LANDS A LOW BLOW on RUSH!— FITE (@FiteTV) July 22, 2019
This will continue!#masshysteria pic.twitter.com/DgaUc1ooYU
* Alex Shelley, Jay Lethal, & Jonathan Gresham defeated The Kingdom
?? YOUR MAIN EVENT WINNERS!— FITE (@FiteTV) July 22, 2019
Shelley|Lethal|Gresham, defeating #TheKingdom!
Thank you for joining us Tonight!#MassHysteria @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/QctFY6DQnO