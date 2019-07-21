ROH Mass Hysteria was tonight at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts with Alex Shelley, Jay Lethal, & Jonathan Gresham defeating The Kingdom in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* The Briscoes (c) defeated The Bouncers (Tag Team Title Match)

* Casanova defeated Preston

* Silas Young defeated PJ Black

* Tasha Steelz defeated Karissa Rivera and Angelina Love

* Kenny King defeated Dragon Lee

* Shane Taylor (c) defeated Eil Isom (Television Title Match)

* The Villain Enterprises defeated Lifeblood

* Rush defeated Dalton Castle via DQ

??Dalton Castle LANDS A LOW BLOW on RUSH!



This will continue!#masshysteria pic.twitter.com/DgaUc1ooYU — FITE (@FiteTV) July 22, 2019

* Alex Shelley, Jay Lethal, & Jonathan Gresham defeated The Kingdom