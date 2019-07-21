Jay and Mark Briscoe won the ROH Tag Team titles last night at Manhattan Mayhem by defeating Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) and today at the start of Mass Hysteria they already had their first title match.
The Briscoes successfully defended their titles against The Bouncers, but their victory was short-lived after G.O.D. came out and attacked the two.
Mass Hysteria is currently taking place at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.
