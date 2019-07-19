- The above video is ROH World Television Champion's Shane Taylor's promo for his match tomorrow. Taylor will be defending his title against Eli Isom at Mass Hysteria on Sunday. Mass Hysteria will be at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA.

- Ring of Honor announced that they are returning to the UK in October. The tour will be their first trip to the UK since August 2018. The Honor United 2019 tour will be kicking off in London on October 25, then they will be in Newport on October 26, and end the tour in Bolton on October 27.

Tickets will be available to HonorClub members on July 24 at 10 a.m. local time and the general public on July 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

- During his 10 Questions With, PCO was asked about Flip Gordon joining Villain Enterprises. His answer was the following:

"Flip definitely brings tremendous talent, and he is a top high flyer that can wrestle and do it all. So Villain Enterprises has Brody ([King] who can fly and brawl; PCO who can also fly or use his own body as a weapon; Marty [Scurll] as the CEO, a pure villain and the smartest and most talented wrestler in the ring. You add Flip to the equation, you've got a good mix of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, muscle cars, Hummer trucks, and tanks in the group. So with the four of us together, it creates the perfect and most powerful faction in all of pro wrestling today."