Ring of Honor announced that NJPW stars and current ROH World Tag Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) will be competing at Summer Supercard in Toronto on August 9.

Before that event, G.O.D. will be putting their titles on the line against Jay and Mark Briscoe in a New York City Street Fight at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20. Whoever wins that match will be defending the titles against The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) at Mass Hysteria on July 21.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won the ROH World Tag Team titles last April against Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King) at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden.

Already announced earlier for Summer Supercard was an ROH World Title Match that has Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven or Jay Lethal and a CMLL Trios Match, Caristico, Soberano Jr, and Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templar.