The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum has just announced Roman Reigns for Monday's WWE RAW in Long Island, New York.

It's interesting that Reigns was just booked for this week's RAW because he is still advertised for Monday's SmackDown live event from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. As seen below, Reigns was still being hyped for Monday's blue brand live event as recent as Friday. This would not be the first time that WWE has double-advertised Reigns and not delivered in the Wild Card Rule era.

Reigns teamed with The Undertaker at tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in the opening match. It will be interesting to see if Reigns appears on RAW tomorrow to begin a new feud, or continue the feud with McIntyre and McMahon, as new Executive Director Paul Heyman is expected to really get started in his new role this week.