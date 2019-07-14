The world premiere of Hobbs & Shaw took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles last night where an electrical issue caused a stop to the film about 30 minutes in. According to Variety, an electrical grid near the front of the theater began sparking, which caused flashes and loud popping noises in the theater. Security didn't evacuate the theater, but some of the moviegoers left the venue due to the confusion.

After about a 15 minute delay, The Rock joked with the audience before the continuing the film. Roman Reigns, who plays one of Rock's brothers in the film, was also in attendance for the showing. On Twitter, he commented about how it was a privilege to be involved in the movie and to be able to represent his culture.

"It is an unbelievable opportunity to be a part of this project and to represent our culture. I am so grateful for this privilege and I will do my best to live up to the humbling words The Rock said this evening. #HobbsAndShaw is a fun ride, can't wait for you to see it Aug 2nd."

Later tonight, Reigns will team up with The Undertaker against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Extreme Rules.