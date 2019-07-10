- Above is a new WWE Now India video with Gaelyn Mendonca looking at how John Cena recently sent a special message to Viaan, the son of Indian actress Shilpa Shetty.

- The following matches and segments have been announced for today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET:

* Gallus' Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Primate, Wild Boar and Dave Mastiff

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Ashton Smith

* Trent Seven calls out WWE UK Champion WALTER

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* NXT Breakout Tournament: Jordan Myles (ACH) vs. Boa

* Damian Priest vs. Blanco Loco

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Io Shirai addresses her recent heel turn

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter after this week's WWE SmackDown and taunted Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre ahead of the big tag team match with The Undertaker at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.

"A kick to the face from @CedricAlexander on #Raw. A stunner from @FightOwensFight on #SDLive. And on Sunday, a tombstone and spear from The Deadman and Me. Damn, terrible week for y'all!#ExtremeRules," Reigns wrote.

