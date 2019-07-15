Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had quite the busy week in the sports and entertainment worlds. After winning WWE's first ESPY award last Wednesday, Roman quickly thereafter headed to the premiere of the new, big-budget Hollywood film that he's featured in, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. His eventful week would conclude with a victory over Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules with the phenom, The Undertaker, as his tag team partner.

"It's like a career [highlight] week to be honest," Roman said. "Wednesdays night at the ESPYs alone, that made the week special by itself. To be able to receive the first WWE ESPY ever, to have the best moment of the year, to be able to present the best coach of the year award was excellent. And then we just keep moving on. To get a few workouts in with The Rock, and spitball ideas, and just pick his brain on the next level, and expanding, and progression, and life in general.

"And then all the way to the biggest day of, what felt like, my life - one of them, at least - was the Hobbs & Shaw premiere," Roman continued. "It was crazy because I hit the red carpet; I did all that. It was madness - people were everywhere. We got in there and we started watching the film, and duty calls, I got through about half of it and then jetted to LAX. I got on a red eye and headed back over to Philly."

Roman had high praise for Taker's performance at Extreme Rules this past weekend, noting that it was that "old" Deadman audiences know and love. He feels an immense sense of gratitude for the opportunities that have come with being a part of WWE.

"To really just put a cap on the week, there's nothing better than going out there with The Deadman," Roman explained. "There's nothing better than going out there and feeling an arena full of wrestling/sports entertainment fans giving that full, undivided respect. When you're out there with a legend, someone who is still at the top of his game - I mean, he showed it tonight. He came in just flying around as the old Deadman that we all know. [He was] taking peoples' heads off, walking the ropes, scooping people up, tombstone piledrivers. I mean, it was a blessing to be out there and just experience that moment with him.

"On top of this week, be able to button it up like that, to bring it all the way back? To me, and I think this wraps it up, none of this would have ever happened this week if it wasn't for WWE," Roman stated. "And for me to jet right back home, and to be able to do what we do, and be able to close it down with The Deadman getting a big win over Shane and Drew McIntyre, it's a Godsend. Thank you so much."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.