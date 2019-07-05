Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Sportster and said he does not think AEW is competition to WWE.

Promoting his new commercial for Brisk Iced Tea, Reigns was asked if he thinks it's good that a company like AEW exists and if they might present some form of competition to WWE. Reigns said "it was what it was" with Jon Moxley leaving WWE for AEW, but he sees no comparison between the two companies.

"I'll just say this. It's all so new and it was what it was with Ambrose leaving and popping up over there... Competition? No, there's no competition," Reigns responded. "WWE, we know exactly what we're doing. We have the best talent in the world. There's no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom. .. We are world class all the way through."

Reigns then acknowledged that AEW is "another option and another place to get a check" for other wrestlers around the world, and even from the WWE locker room.

"I'm never against optimism but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there's a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn't a bad thing," Reigns added.