Tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to close with Roman Reigns issuing a challenge for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view but he never got the chance as they did an angle where a mystery man tried to push a structure over on him. You can see video from the angle above.

There's no word yet on who Reigns will face at SummerSlam, but it's believed that he will face Samoa Joe. It's possible that Joe was behind the angle seen above.

In other news on the SummerSlam card, Ali took to Twitter after SmackDown and called out WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ali wrote, "Hey @ShinsukeN. You doing anything at #SummerSlam ?"

SmackDown saw Ali defeat Nakamura in a non-title match, opening the door for a title shot at SummerSlam. Nakamura has not responded to the challenge as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is Ali's full tweet along with video of their match on SmackDown: