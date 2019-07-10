Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Roman Reigns after his big main event win over Dolph Ziggler on this week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns will now go on to WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday to team with The Undertaker for a match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Reigns revealed that he has a busy week ahead of him before the pay-per-view. He will attend the ESPN ESPYs Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles later tonight, Wednesday. Reigns will then attend the "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" world premiere on Saturday night at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The Big Dog will then fly out of Los Angeles on a red eye flight to the East Coast just in time to make it to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Reigns told Kayla that he's looking forward to teaming with Taker on Sunday, calling him the original Big Dog.

"Man, you saw tonight, with the odds stacked against me, I'm a dog in that ring," Reigns said. "You gotta have a whole army to slow me down and they didn't have that tonight. So, you already saw what can happen. The fact that I am teaming up with the original Big Dog, The Dead Man himself, I'm so proud. We went to battle in that main event years ago and I had so much respect, it was hard for me, it was so emotional. I wasn't even ready for that type of something, that deep at that point... but to be able to come back full circle and team up with him, the legend himself, the locker room leader for decades. It's really cool, but I got a crazy week. I'm about to head to LA, I got the ESPYs, I got the 'Hobbs and Shaw" premiere on Saturday, jumping on a red eye right back to Philly, into Extreme Rules. That's the life of the Big Dog right there, man. So, I'm just going to take advantage, live in the moment, enjoy this week and kick a lot of ass on Sunday."

Reigns then ended the promo by giving Kayla some merchandise to take out to fans in the crowd.