- Above is the latest episode of the "Ronda on the Road" series from Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel. This episode also features husband Travis Browne and a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley at the end.

The theme of the video is Rousey missing the action of WWE while she's on her hiatus. Browne tells her she can return to pro wrestling at any time she wants, and she says she knows that but she's happy at home with him. That's when Dudley is brought in for a TLC moment.

- WWE stock was up 0.013% today, closing early for the Independence Day holiday at $74.64 per share. Today's high was $75.75 and the low was $74.33.

- It looks like we could see WWE give an official couples nickname to the team of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins soon. We've noted how WWE has plans to really push the real-life relationship on TV. As seen below, WWE made a Twitter post this week and asked fans to give nickname ideas for the pro wrestling power couple:

Rollins doesn't appear to be a fan of the idea, as he replied, "NO":