WWE superstar Rusev spoke with Bulgarian outlet At Cafe about he and Lana's segment with The Rock on RAW in 2014.

Rusev said no one knew The Rock would be appearing but when The Rock did enter the ring, the atmosphere was electrifying.

"That was a big surprise," Rusev said. "Nobody knew, the whole world didn't know. We weren't told as well. We came for a show in Brooklyn...You can skip the part where he beats me up. So we stepped into the ring, we started talking about Russia, the usual propaganda and suddenly The Rock's music [is played]. And the whole arena, 20,000 people are on their feet screaming. And that's ten minutes because he [not only] comes to the ring but goes to every corner.

"The feeling is great, you feel the energy of the whole crowd, it flows through you. I can't describe it, I get goosebumps just remembering it. It was a great show."

Rusev has not been included in any recent television segments as his contract is set to expire soon. Lana has been utilized in some increments which included an involvement with a 2019 Royal Rumble spot.

Chris George contributed to this article.