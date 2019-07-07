Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan took some time to speak with WrestlingEpicenter.com about his intergender match against Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary 2019 tonight. Callihan mentioned the noticeable buzz on social media that has occurred since the match was announced.

"[This is] a match that is going to change the wrestling world and is going to change the entire landscape at a national level," Callihan said boldly. "One of the marquee matches of the night, and for the first time in Impact Wrestling, intergender wrestling is getting this kind of buzz. The numbers don't lie. There's more people liking it, loving it, retweeting it. Over the last couple of months, everything they've put out about this match has been retweeted and retweeted. Message after message! For everyone that is hating on it, I'm giving you exactly what you want. You want women to be treated equally? I'm going to do that."

Callihan made note of the exceptional talent that Blanchard is in the ring. Even still, he didn't have such kind things to say about the way Tessa handles business.

"What better woman to [have a match] with than Tessa Blanchard?" Callihan asked. "I may not agree with her, I may think that she's a b---h, but at the end of the day, I have to somewhat respect her. Because either male or female, she's one of the best wrestlers on the entire planet today."

To maintain a certain level of respect, Callihan promises to wrestle Blanchard like he would his greatest male opponents.

"No, I'm going to wrestle her exactly as I would wrestle Pentagon Jr. exactly as I would wrestle Brian Cage, exactly as I would wrestle anyone on the roster. If I don't go out there and if I don't give her my all, it is disrespectful."

Callihan admitted that, for him, this match is a long time in the making. He's apparently wanted intergender wrestling to be a part of Impact's broadcasts for a couple of years now.

"[I've wanted intergender wrestling in Impact since 2017] and I'm doing exactly that, am I not? I don't say stuff just to hear myself talk. I say stuff for a reason."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.