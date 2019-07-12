We noted before how Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish a Happy 42nd Birthday to Brock Lesnar.

Sami Zayn, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today, tweeted a response to Vince's Lesnar tweet, and called himself one of the most overlooked Superstars of all time.

He wrote, "Yes and also - It's a good day to donate to https://www.SamiForSyria.com. Happy birthday to one the most overlooked #WWE Superstars of all time, @SamiZayn."

Sami later wrote another response and said he did receive a gift from the WWE Chairman.

He added, "I thought it was weird you didn't tweet me since it's my birthday today too. I even thought maybe you liked Brock more than me(!) But I just got your handwritten letter, the wonderful gift, and the cake you sent (vegan too! You really thought of everything) Many thanks! [smiley face]"

You can see Sami's tweets to Vince below: