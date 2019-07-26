There has been at least some talk of launching a new WWE NXT Canada brand, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There aren't many details known about the potential NXT Canada brand, but word is that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella could be involved.

WWE will reportedly hold a tryouts camp from Wednesday, August 7 through Friday, August 9 at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, at the beginning of SummerSlam Week in nearby Toronto.

These tryouts are held in Santino's home city, where he runs his Battle Arts Academy and Battle Arts Pro Wrestling indie promotion from, but they are not being held at his facilities. These are the first WWE tryouts taking place in Canada as the company usually brings Canadian talents to their tryouts in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

