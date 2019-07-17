- WWE uploaded the full WWE SummerSlam 2017 main event pitting then-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, which you can watch in the video above. Lesnar pinned Reigns to successfully defend his title. Lesnar would continue to hold the title until the following year, when he lost the best at SummerSlam 2018 in a singles match to Reigns, which ended Lesnar's 504-day reign.

- This Saturday, the Quad City River Bandits will take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods on "Black & Brave" night as Seth Rollins' Black & Brave Wrestling Academy will be featured throughout the baseball game. There will also be matches before the game. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:35 p.m. The first 1,250 fans will get a Colby Lopez, a.k.a. Seth Rollins, bobblehead. You can purchase tickets here.

- RAW star Sarah Logan posted the photo below on Instagram and showed her physical transformation since the end of May. Logan credited the Hybrid Performance Method for improving her physique.