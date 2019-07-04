- Above is the latest episode of "Ronda Rousey's Dojo" from Rousey's official YouTube channel. Her 7th Judo lesson shows a standard left grip. For those who missed it before, the 6th lesson shows a standard right grip and can be seen below.

- Roman Reigns isn't advertised for the weekend WWE live events, but he is scheduled for Monday's SmackDown live event in Glens Falls, NY and Tuesday's SmackDown TV tapings from Manchester, NH. There's no word yet on if they will bring Reigns to Monday's RAW for the go-home Extreme Rules build, but Monday's blue brand live event from Glens Falls is one of the Monday SmackDown events that was not canceled, featuring all of the top talents still scheduled, including Reigns and Randy Orton.

On a related note, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman are still advertised for Monday's RAW episode. Strowman is also advertised for weekend WWE live events. For those wondering, Strowman and Lashley were not legitimately injured in the stage explosion angle on this week's RAW. WWE previously announced the storyline injuries for Strowman - a possible separated pelvis and a potential ruptured spleen, but it will be interesting to see if WWE announces Lashley vs. Strowman for Extreme Rules.

- Sasha Banks had an interesting Twitter exchange with her former tag team partner today, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Bayley earlier tweeted a GIF of she and Banks backstage walking. It's unclear if Banks was responding to that GIF, but she later tweeted and wrote, "It's worth fighting for"

Bayley responded to that tweet with a GIF of their double team on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania 35. Banks responded to that GIF and wrote, "There's still so much to be done"

You can see their full exchange below:

There's still so much to be done — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 4, 2019