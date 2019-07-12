As noted, Sasha Banks took a trip to Japan last week and according to social media, did some sight-seeing and training in the ring with various Japanese women's wrestlers, including former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura.

Banks took to Instagram today and wrote about her trip to Japan. She thanked Satomura, Japanese legend and former WWE talent Dick Togo, and the Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling promotion.

"This past week I was lucky enough to travel to japan and train with some of the best wrestlers in the world. I walked in with an open mind, and open heart, and became a student once again. To say that this was a dream come true is an understatement. Thank you @meiko_satomura @sendaigirlspro_official @dicktogo for allowing me to become a part of your world. One day I will return, and we will make good on the magic we have between us. Thank you," Banks wrote towards the end of her post. You can see the full post below.

There's no word yet on when Banks will return to action for WWE, but she's been rumored for a ring return this summer. There's strong speculation on her return happening at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view as SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has to defend her title against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Fans have speculated that Banks went to Japan to train so she could get back into ring shape for her WWE return. Banks has been away from WWE since she reportedly tried to quit during WrestleMania 35 weekend following the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles loss to The IIconics. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon in late May and the situation was improving.

Below is Banks' full Instagram post along with photos, plus posts from Togo and Satomura. You can use the Instagram arrows to scroll through the photos:

In life, there are a lot of things I've always wanted to accomplish. Not for the sake of telling the world I did it, but for me, and only me. Things that feed this hunger inside me. Things that, when everything else in the world disappears, still brings me a heartfelt of joy that makes me remember why I am who I am. This past week I was lucky enough to travel to japan and train with some of the best wrestlers in the world. I walked in with an open mind, and open heart, and became a student once again. To say that this was a dream come true is an understatement. Thank you @meiko_satomura @sendaigirlspro_official @dicktogo for allowing me to become a part of your world. One day I will return, and we will make good on the magic we have between us. Thank you.