- WWE posted this video of the 2 of 3 Falls Six-Man match continuing during the commercial break at tonight's WWE RAW. That match saw The Miz and The Usos defeat Elias and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival after Elias walked out on the match.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Newark, NJ for this week's Main Event episode:

* Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka

* Robert Roode vs. Heath Slater

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- There's new speculation on Sasha Banks returning to WWE TV at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

As noted, it was announced on tonight's RAW that the SmackDown Women's Title match at Extreme Rules will now be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Bayley defending against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, instead of Bayley vs. Bliss. The stipulation was chosen by Cross after she won a Beat The Clock Challenge over Bayley tonight. The post-match segment, seen below, saw Cross warn Bayley that she needs to find a friend who will have her back and talk some sense into her. This has led to new speculation on Banks' WWE return.

Banks has been out of action since reportedly trying to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend. It was reported that she met with Vince McMahon in late May, and that the situation was improving. It was also reported that Banks was expected back in action for WWE some time this summer.