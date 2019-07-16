- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW on Long Island, NY.

- It was previously announced that new episodes of the first season of "Miz & Mrs." would begin airing on Tuesday, August 6 on the USA Network after WWE SmackDown goes off the air that night. Plans have changed and the new episodes will now begin airing next Tuesday, July 23 at 10pm ET. As noted, the second season of the hit docuseries with The Miz and Maryse will begin airing in 2020.

Hey #MizAndMrs fans, listen up! We have an extra special surprise. We couldn't wait any longer...



All-new episodes will now be premiering on July, 23 at 10:30/9:30c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/vsrlHVMX13 — Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) July 15, 2019

- Sasha Banks took to Instagram this week and showed off her new lip tattoo for the first time on one of her own social media accounts. The tattoo says "Protect" on the other side of Banks' lip.

"Protect Me From What I Want," she wrote as the caption.

The lip ink was first revealed back in late May by Florida tattoo artist Jonathan Garcia, but this is the first time Banks has posted a photo of the piece. Garcia noted in the original post that this was Banks' first tattoo.

You can see the tattoo photos below: