There's been a lot of speculation on Sasha Banks returning to WWE action soon, based off last night's RAW angle with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and WWE event advertisements that have been going around.

The Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL has Banks advertised for the July 22 RAW episode, but it should be noted that this is a dated listing because they still have Samoa Joe listed as the WWE United States Champion. Banks is not listed on the WWE website page for the July 22 RAW.

Banks is also included on the Scotiabank Arena website banner for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August, but that is another dated image. Banks was listed on the WWE event page for last week's live event in Singapore, but obviously did not appear. It looks like several dated advertisements are going around social media this week, billed as proof that she is returning soon.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that apparently nothing has changed in Banks' status. Meltzer reportedly asked about her status yesterday and was told it's "to be determined" but that the last word before that had her likely returning some time this summer.

We noted before that Banks was in Japan this past week and spent time with several stars. She also trained with former Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura and Reika Saiki, seen below:

Sooo much protein! So happy I got to meet you. Hope we can share a ring one day ???????????? https://t.co/D21ckpn8qw — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 7, 2019