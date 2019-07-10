- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair celebrating her graduation from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and walking across the stage after not getting the full college experience when she previously graduated.

Belair noted on her own channel, "On Saturday, May 11th I walked across the stage at the University of Tennessee Knoxville to celebrate being a college graduate. It took me 3 schools and over the 'standard' 4 years to graduate. My education is my own responsibility and it is something no one can just hand to me or EVER take away from me."

- Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson took to Twitter and reacted to the announcement on The Usos vs. The Revival at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday. There's speculation on Dawson using the "thinking face emoji" as a reference to WWE management.

Dawson wrote, "This has the potential to be the damndest tag team match in the history of the company. However, that ain't our objective. They've (Usos & '[thinking face emoji]'...) tried for months to embarrass us. Now, we beat the hell outta them & show '[thinking face emoji]' why we're the best they've got. #TopGuys...out?"

