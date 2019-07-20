WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-PAC" Waltman appeared on his X-PAC 12360 show this week and revealed that he is finished competing in the ring on any regular basis. He's satisfied with his final match being the six-man tag team match he had at the Wrestlecon SuperShow during WrestleMania weekend, where he teamed with Gregory "Hurricane" Helms and Jushin Thunder Liger.

"By the way, I'm f--king done wrestling. Oh, I'm done, yeah. I'm not saying I'm never going to have another match, but I mean... Yeah, I decided," Waltman stated. "The WrestleMania weekend show, myself, and Hurricane, and Liger - the six-man. That was it. I'm done."

Waltman is open to the idea of coming back for a one-off match, especially if it's at an event like WrestleMania, or better yet in Waltman's eyes, an NXT TakeOver special.

"If I have a match in WWE on a WrestleMania or an NXT TakeOver actually, I'm more interested in having a match on a show like [an NXT TakeOver event]. It would mean more to me. Maybe I'd team with Matt Riddle. Maybe a six-man, so I can have a little bit more protection."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit X-PAC 12360.