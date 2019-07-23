Ricochet was scheduled to have a big role at the WWE RAW Reunion show this past Monday night, however was pulled due to an elbow infection, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

At WWE RAW Reunion, Seth Rollins faced WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles. While Styles came out with The O.C. in tow, Rollins had his own backup with DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H).

Rollins ended up defeating Styles via disqualification after The O.C. interfered. DX joined the action and helped Rollins clear the ring. Before The O.C. could try to get any revenge, The New Age Outlaws and the nWo (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) joined Rollins and DX to keep The O.C. at bay.

Rollins' role in the segment was reportedly intended for Ricochet. According to Meltzer, the purpose of the segment was for Ricochet to get a big rub from DX where they endorse him as the next big thing.

It's not know how long Ricochet will be out of action. He did wrestle at this past weekend's RAW live events. At Sunday's WWE live event at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, Ricochet and Cesaro were defeated by Styles in a triple threat match.