- WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits returned to RAW this week for another set of backstage segments to promote the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. You can see video from their appearance above. As noted, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are still considered to be on the NXT roster, but they are appearing on RAW as fresh new faces under the rule of Executive Director Paul Heyman. There's no word yet on when they will appear in front of the crowd.

- WWE held two dark main events after this week's RAW went off the air at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained her title over Lacey Evans while WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained his title over Baron Corbin in a Street Fight. Corbin was attacked by the referee during the match after he got fed up with Corbin bullying him, according to our correspondent.

- This week's RAW featured the first full look at Cesaro's new entrance and theme, which premiered several weeks back. Most social media fan feedback to the new entrance and theme seems to be fairly positive. Cesaro picked up an easy win over No Way Jose after destroying Jose before their match could begin last week.

Cesaro has been rumored for a significant singles push now that Heyman is running things on the red brand as Heyman has been high up on The Swiss Superman for some time. It looks like WWE has tried new things and booked Cesaro a bit stronger for several weeks now.

Below are a few shots from Cesaro vs. Jose on this week's RAW: