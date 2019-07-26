Seth Rollins recently spoke with TheHindu.com and said WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is a terrible champion who doesn't inspire anyone.

"I've already shown the world I can beat Lesnar when I won the title against him at WrestleMania 35 and I can do it again," Rollins said when asked about their match at SummerSlam. "After that, at WWE Extreme Rules, Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract when I'd just emerged from a grueling battle to take advantage of me and literally stole the belt back. Now you tell me, is such a win befitting of a champion? No kid in the world grows up wanting to be a 'Brock Lesnar'. He might be a great wrestler/ performer, but he doesn't inspire anyone, doesn't do anything for the brand or business, and most of all, he's a terrible champion."

Regarding his relationship with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Rollins said it keeps him going everyday.

"My relationship with Becky is something that keeps me going everyday; I'm so lucky to perform with the love of my life at every event, and share all the different emotions that comes with being a pro-wrestler with her. She's one of the most talented performers in the planet today, and you're going to see much more from her," Rollins said.

Rollins was also asked about social media and how important it is these days.

"It is a great tool, but we also need to be careful how we use it," Rollins warned. "We try to be as real as possible and interact with the fans, apart from a few pointers given to us by WWE. But it's really frustrating sometimes, I'll admit, when the negativity and trolling gets to you. I mean, I come from a generation that didn't have the Internet as a kid and maybe I still don't get it. But some of the issues that are blown out of proportion online really baffle me: like fans worldwide petitioning for a Game of Thrones reshoot because they didn't like the finale? That is ridiculous!"