Seth Rollins recently spoke with Yahoo Sports and talked about why it's easy for fans to hate WWE, comparing the company to MLB's New York Yankees and the NFL's New England Patriots. Rollins was asked about an online sentiment where it's "cool" for fans to hate WWE.

"We're the New York Yankees. It's easy to hate the New England Patriots. We're those teams, we're the dynasty. It's easy to hate us, but we're still the most popular company in the world at what we do," Rollins said. "We're so far beyond being a wrestling company that it's very easy to point the finger and hate on us. That's the cool thing to do, it makes perfect sense to me, it's how it's always been in sports and entertainment, you always hate the big guy. It's fine, I'm not upset about it at all.

"I just want people to understand and appreciate the things we go through and the fact that we're always trying to do our best. Nobody is taking it easy, nobody is just getting by. Everybody from top to bottom, every department in the entire company is putting in as much work as they possibly can to make this the best."

Regarding his feud with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, which will continue at SummerSlam next month, Rollins was asked if having a part-timer hold the title make it easier for fans to be critical of WWE. Rollins said he hopes fans would appreciate the story, which he sees as a "pretty cool, long-term story" that ran from the Royal Rumble to SummerSlam.

"I hope people would appreciate and view it as a good story," Rollins said. "I think people have a tendency to read too much into it and if you sit back and look at it simply as a story you'll appreciate it more. If you look at the totality of the story between myself and Lesnar through the past eight months, from the Royal Rumble to SummerSlam, it's a pretty cool, long-term story.

"What other medium has the opportunity to tell that? You don't get movies that last eight months, you don't get shows that have that much worth of television. I think it's a really good story and people just need to take a chill pill and enjoy it. Cheer the good guys, boo the bad guys. I think sometimes people just read into it too much."

It was noted that we haven't seen a true singles match between Lesnar and Rollins this feud. Rollins was asked if we will get that at SummerSlam.

"My anticipation is that you're going to get Seth Rollins versus Brock Lesnar in a hotly contested match over the richest title in the industry," he said. "I say that because if you look at our past encounters, especially this year, Brock highly underestimated me. I don't think he thought heading into WrestleMania that I was capable of what I was and I caught him. Then you look at Super Showdown and our interactions after that, we have never really seen the match that people want to see. Now I think he's going to be more prepared, a little less aggressive out of the gate, a little more careful. I know what to expect and I think you're going to see the match you've wanted to see for a long time."