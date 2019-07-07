WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins sent out a message to Andrade and Zelina Vega ahead of tomorrow's episode of RAW. He and WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch are scheduled to be in a Mixed Tag Team match against Andrade and Zelina Vega on tomorrow's episode.

Rollins' said at tonight's Live Show in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, "Andrade, Zelina, you lay down the gauntlet, but you have no idea what you are in store for when The Man comes around. We'll see you guys tomorrow night."

Rollins also tweeted, "Hopefully, they can fight better than they can run their mouths because we're looking for an actual contest tomorrow night."

Below is the video from tonight's Live Show and Rollins' tweet: