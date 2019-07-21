On this past Monday's RAW, Seth Rollins won a 10-man battle royal to receive a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in Toronto on August 11. Lesnar successfully cashed-in his MITB opportunity on Rollins at the very end of WWE Extreme Rules earlier this month.

At yesterday's WWE live event in Wildwood, New Jersey, Rollins had some words for the champ as he talked with the fans at ringside.

"You see that, Lesnar? That's something that you will never understand," Rollins said. "In a couple weeks time at SummerSlam it's gonna be a big reminder of what WrestleMania felt like, because I'm coming for you and I'm coming to take my title back!"

With Heyman tagged in the tweet, he responded shortly after, "Duly noted. I will pass this message along to my client, the reigning defending undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar!"

Lesnar is scheduled to be at this Monday's RAW Reunion.