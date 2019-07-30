- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

- WWE posted another update on Seth Rollins' following last night's RAW attack by WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and noted that Rollins has requested that WWE not release any information regarding his medical condition. As noted before, the storyline was that Rollins was undergoing a series of evaluations following last night's brutal attack by Lesnar.

- As noted, WWE and Netflix have announced that The Big Show Show will begin filming on Friday, August 9 in Los Angeles. The new live-action multi-camera family comedy series will run for 10 thirty-minute episodes, also starring Allison Munn and kid actresses Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O'Briant. The Big Show Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, who comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. The big man quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted, and is no longer the center of attention.

Triple H and Big Show both took to Twitter today to comment on the new series.

"Really excited to get "back to work" and join the cast and crew of what will be a fun project. Amazing partnership between @Netflix and @WWE and thrilled to play a "big" role in it!!!," Show tweeted.

Triple H wrote, "A massive opportunity for @WWE and @WWETheBigShow in our continued partnership with @Netflix. A "big" congrats to Show, one of our most storied and tenured Superstars."

