- WWE has announced "Show Em Who We Are" by Hill Harris as the second theme song for WWE SummerSlam, as seen in the new promo above. As noted, "Go!" by The Black Keys was previously announced as the first official theme song for SummerSlam this year.

- WWE stock was up 1.71% today, closing at $75.99. Today's high was $78.76 and the low was $75.60.

- As noted, Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler will take place on Monday's WWE RAW from Arkansas. The storyline is that Rollins is standing up for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and getting revenge for Ziggler's SmackDown superkick to Michaels, which came after DX and The Kliq stood up for Rollins at RAW Reunion.

Rollins took to Twitter and commented on the match. He wrote, "My #IgniteTheFire fight camp continues en route to @SummerSlam. An old foe but with raised stakes. This one's for you, Shawn."