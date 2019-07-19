WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Omogbehin made his in-ring debut at Thursday's NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida.
Omogbehin defeated Team 3.0 (Jeffrey Parker and Matthew Menard-Lee) in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. He was led to the ring by Courtenay Moore, the former Stokely Hathaway.
The 7-foot-3, 25 year old Omogbehin was signed in the same WWE Performance Center Class from October 2018 that also featured Matt Riddle, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and others. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria and played Division-I college basketball at Morgan State University and the University of South Florida. He also played high school ball in Virginia.
Below are a few shots of the big man making his debut on Thursday night:
We have the in ring debut of @JordanOmogbehin w/ @StokelyHathaway vs. Team 3.0!— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 19, 2019
Jordan Omogbehin, a Nigerian-born former college basketball player who stands a legit 7'3", made his debut at an NXT house show last night. He looks like an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/tjyRyw54pJ— SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) July 19, 2019
