- The above video is about the time Brock Lesnar destroyed J&J Security's prized Cadillac with an ax. The destruction happened on this day in 2015.

- On the RAW before next Sunday's WWE PPV, Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns with a mystery partner will be in a match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Shane gets to pick Reigns' mystery partner, which today he posted about a few "candidates."

Roman Reigns will be teaming up The Undertaker in a match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

I've continued my search for @WWERomanReigns partner throughout the weekend. Some choice candidates have emerged... #Raw pic.twitter.com/ERbpUhv974 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 6, 2019

- WWE posted on Instagram a question about who has the more dysfunctional relationship, Mike and Maria Kanellis or Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle?

Drake Maverick commented on the photo, "Well my relationship is perfectly fine & we're having a great time on our honeymoon here in Orlando."

