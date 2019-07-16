- Saturday's AEW Fight for the Fallen event saw The Lucha Brothers defeat SoCal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. After the match, Pentagon and Fenix attacked Kazarian, Sky and Christopher Daniels with a ladder, then challenged The Young Bucks to a Ladder Match at AEW All Out. AEW has released this video of Alicia Atout interviewing SCU backstage after the match.

Kazarian goes off about losing all respect for Fenix and Pentagon over what they did. "You have no fear? That's good because going forward SCU has no f--ks to give," Kazarian said.

Daniels talked about how SCU is the best tag team and there is no shame in losing, but you up the ante when you disrespect them. He said, "As we go forward, as we move into getting World Tag Team Champions here in All Elite Wrestling, understand that I don't give one percent of one God damn, if it's you and us I'm going to take your blood, I'm going to break your bones. I want those belts but I'll be happy to wipe your blood off my hands the first time they hand them to us. No fear? Fine, fine. Fine. We don't fear anything either. Let's dance boys, one more time."

- AEW has been using the PTandMe physical therapy company to tend to talents at their recent events. PTandMe tweeted the following yesterday on having their trainers at Fight for the Fallen this past Saturday night in Jacksonville, FL:

- Below is the first look at AEW Senior Advisor Jim Ross interviewing Shawn Spears for the first episode of "The Road to All Out" that will premiere on Wednesday at 8pm ET via the AEW YouTube channel. Spears will discuss his recent chair shot to Cody Rhodes and more, ahead of the Spears vs. Rhodes match planned for All Out.

Brandi Rhodes responded to the teaser tweet and wrote, "Can't wait to hear what this b---h gotta say..."

"He'll be exposed," Spears added.