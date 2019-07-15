- Above, IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley talked to the media after picking up his first G1 Climax 29 win over the weekend against Taichi. Alongside him in the video is Moxley's tag partner, Shota Umino.

- Ring of Honor sent Wrestling Inc. news that ROH World Champion Matt Taven will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at tonight's Boston Red Sox game prior to their game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Taven will also be defending his championship against Jay Lethal at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20.

- On this past weekend's AEW Fight for the Fallen, Shawn Spears pinned Darby Allin to pick up the win for his team. Spears joined up with MJF and Sammy Guevara against Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela, and Allin. At last month's AEW Fyter Fest, Cody went to a 20-minute time limit draw against Allin, and Spears didn't forget about that, commenting on Twitter, "The face you make when you realize you just won. And pinned a man that Cody couldn't." Spears and Cody are likely to meet at All Out on August 31, after Spears clocked Cody in the head with a chair after his match with Allin.