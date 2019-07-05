Silas Young was the latest Ring of Honor star to be part of their column, 10 Questions With.... Young discussed his Real Men Gimmick, why he's born for wrestling, his favorite wrestlers growing up, and why he thinks people are too obsessed with politics.

Below are highlights from the Q&A:

Why he was born for wrestling:

"I feel like I was born for pro wrestling. I feel like it found me at an extremely important time in my life. Without wrestling, I'm sure I'd be doing some sort of mundane, uninspiring job and be a very unhappy person."

His favorite wrestlers growing up:

"Hulk Hogan, Shawn Micheals, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, The Rockers."

Why he believes people are too obsessed with politics:

"People's obsession with politics. The general public thinks both sides hate each other, but at the end of the day they are all out eating together and having a good time off the backs of taxpayers."

Why he does the Real Men Gimmick:

"The 'real men' thing is just a product of an easily offended culture we live in. I feel like wrestlers are always so concerned about their popularity and whether or not they are upsetting people. It's easier to go with the flow, and I've never been that type of person."

Young also talked about the Green Bay Packers and his strangest fan encounters. You can read of the Q&A here.