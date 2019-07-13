This weekend features AEW Fight for the Fallen, WWE Extreme Rules, and EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration, streaming later tonight on the WWE Network. With plenty of matches to choose from, which are you most excited about checking out? Below are the current lineups for each show.

WWE Extreme Rules

* Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans (Winners Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Match)

* Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)

* Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (2-On-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship)

* Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles (WWE US Championship)

* Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

* The Revival (c) vs. The Usos (RAW Tag Team Championship)

* Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship)

* The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred Match)

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing Match)

* Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

AEW Fight for the Fallen

* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

* Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian

* Britt Baker and Riho vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima

* Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* MJF, Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin, and Jimmy Havoc

* "The Librarian" Peter Avalon (with "The Librarian" Leva Bates) vs. Sonny Kiss

EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration

* Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (NXT Championship)

* Austin Theory (c) vs. JD Drake (c) (Winner Take All -- EVOLVE Championship/WWN Championship)

* Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff (Evolve Tag Team Championship)

* Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak

* Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren

* Babatunde vs. Colby Corino

* Curt Stallion vs. Sean Mulata vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

* Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene

