As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown ended with an angle that saw a large structure get tipped over on Roman Reigns as he was about to speak with Kayla Braxton to issue his WWE SummerSlam challenge. You can see video from the segment above.

There's been speculation on Samoa Joe being the mystery man behind the attack, to continue the Joe vs. Reigns feud for SummerSlam, but now it looks like Buddy Murphy may be the attacker.

Fans on Twitter picked up on how Murphy could be seen walking away from the scene of the attack. Murphy hasn't been used much past dark matches since being sent to the blue brand in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, but there have been rumors on WWE giving him more TV time as of late. A SummerSlam match with Reigns could be a big way for WWE to get Murphy's singles push going.

Below is a screenshot of Murphy from the post-attack fallout. It's important to note that WWE has not confirmed who is behind the attack yet.