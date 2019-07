Jay and Mark Briscoe defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny to win the ROH Tag Team titles at ROH Manhattan Mayhem. It was Mark Briscoe who pinned Tama Tonga. The match was a New York Street Fight.

NJPW stars The Guerrillas of Destiny won the ROH Tag Team titles during the ROH and NJPW Co-Event G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in April.

Manhattan Mayhem was at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.